Arunachal: 49th AYA Foundation Day celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO- Sports particularly team event like football is a unifying platform for the youth and they should use the opportunity to not only hone their skills but develop the spirit of unity and camaraderie among themselves, said local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Tage Taki.

Attending as chief patron of the 49th Apatani Youth Association (AYA) foundation day celebrations-cum-opening ceremony of Inter-Village Football Tournament at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium today, Taki said AYA foundation day has always remained as a day of reckoning for youth of Apatani plateau to interact through sports, culture, literary activities thereby showcasing their talents and forging the spirit of unity and camaraderie among themselves. ‘If our youth fail to cultivate new thoughts, ideas and innovations, society will not progress and we will be left in the dark’, he said.

Bulyang Day Celebration: Torch bearer of Apatani community bulyang need to be revived and rejuvenated: Tage Taki

While acknowledging youth as backbone of the society, chief guest and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said many Northeastern states like Manipur, Mizoram and Assam had emerged as ‘power houses’ of sports which had produced many national and international level sportsmen.

‘Our youth are also no less to anyone and they should strive to achieve glory at national and international levels’, the DC said, while advising the youth to excel in the field of sports to avail the job reservations earmarked by the state Govt. for meritorious sportspersons. DC Nime further appealed the youth to maintain clean Ziro green Ziro in view of Ziro being a potential World Heritage site status and tourist centric place.

Guest of honour and President of Apatani Gaon Bura Association Nani Hanya said people of Ziro valley fondly remember AYA for its pioneering social works especially eradication of the tattoo and nose plug practices, widening of the village roads and footpaths during the early days of Apatani history. ‘I appeal AYA to carry on with the rich legacy of good social works and avoid drugs and alcohol’, he appealed.

Chairman AYA foundation day celebration committee Pura Pugang, AYA president Tapi Mali and general secretary Nani Tangu also spoke on the occasion.

Arunachal: No stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage- Tage Taki

With the theme of ‘Zero-Drug-Ziro’, eight teams from the villages of Hari, Hong, Bulla, Tajang, Bamin Michi, Hija, Dutta and Mudang Tage are participating at the tournament.

In first match of the tournament, defending champions Hari Youth Football Club defeated Mudang Tage Youth Football Club by a margin of four goals to nil. For the winners Landi Marchi and Gyati Diibo scored 2 goals each. The finals would be played on 19th May.