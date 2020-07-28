Arunachal: 49 out of 61 Covid-19 case in Papum Pare are from security forces- DMO

ADVERTISEMENT

Mani: Forty Nine out of 61 positive cases of Covid-19 in Papum Pare district are from security forces, informed Dr K Perme, district medical officer (DMO) of Papum Pare district.

Talking to the press here on Monday, he said the majority of cases are of paramilitary forces.

The DMO was overseeing the sanitization process being carried out in Doimukh circle under the supervision of the Papum Pare deputy commissioner Pige Ligu.

“46 positive cases are from the ITBP Kimin. 3 NDRF personnel who were the first group to test positive have been discharged after recovering. 12 positive cases have been found from places like Chiputa, Mani and Midpu,” said Dr Perme.

The Papum Pare deputy commissioner Pige Ligu informed that as of now Chiputa, Mani and Midpu have been declared as containment zones and it was extended based on the recommendation of the health officials of the district.

He also said all the areas from where the Covid-19 positive case has been detected are being sanitized by the team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) supported by Fire & Emergency services.

Further the DC advised the people of rural areas not to visit the Itanagar capital region unless they have urgent work till the Covid cases come down.

“The administration will try to provide basic items to them but they should avoid visiting the ICR. Similarly people living in ICR should not visit rural areas of Papum Pare. This will help to stop the spread of the virus,” said DC Ligu.

Among other Doimukh SDO S Tayang, IMC Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang also accompanied the sanitization team in several villages and containment zone of Doimukh circle.