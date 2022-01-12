Arunachal

Arunachal: 470 illegal logs seized, 2 WBIs closed down

The team also raided all wood-based industries (WBIs) of Rongula area.

January 12, 2022
Story Highlights
  • Arunachal Pradesh, spread in 83,743 km² geographical area with 66,687.78 km² or 79.63% of state’s geographical area, according to India State of the Forest Report

DEOMALI-  The team of Deomali forest division of Tirap district led by DFO Tabom Soki has seized 470 logs in dense jungle along 47 nallahs on Tuesday which were accumulated after illegally chopping off full grown trees.

The team also raided all wood-based industries (WBIs) of Rongula area and closed two of them, informed high ranking official sources.

Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natun confirming about the seizure, said that timber mafias have been operating and selling such illegal logs to neighbouring states for which departmental teams have been conducting operation against all odds.

Deomali forest division divisional forest officer Tabom Soki, told over telephone, that “We are at our wit’s end considering vast forest area infested with wild animals, armed timber smugglers, tough topography intersected by rivers and nallahs.

Arunachal Pradesh, spread in 83,743 km² geographical area with 66,687.78 km² or 79.63% of state’s geographical area, according to India State of the Forest Report (ISFR)-2019 and criss-crossed by many perennial rivers and streams poses tough challenges for environment and forest department to protect the natural resources, particularly reserve forests.

January 12, 2022
