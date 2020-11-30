Arunachal: 44 COVID-19 patients donate plasma at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here created a record of sort of with 44 cured positive COVID-19 persons donating their plasma during week-long donation camp.

The camp, initiative of Arunachal Pradesh state branch of inked a record with Indian Medical Association (IMA) with support of Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society (ACWS), launched by state health secretary Dr P Parthiban on November 23 last, received over whelming response, said IMA general secretary Dr Jego Ori.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Minister Alo Libang extended gratitude to all donors saying their humanitarian service would help doctors to save many lives. He also lauded IMA state branch president Dr Dr Lobang Tsetim and Dr Ori for their praise worthy endeavours.

Health sector has been receiving priority attention of present state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu for which health infrastructures are being upgraded across the state, immune analysis system is being installed in all zonal hospitals, 34 specialists and 69 GDMOs have been recruited to make health delivery system very effective, he added.