Arunachal: 43 people vaccinated against Covid-19 at Tali

TALI- Continuing its Covid-19 vaccination drive, the medical team vaccinated 43 numbers of beneficiaries at remote Tali, Primary Health Centre(PHC) under Kra Daadi District on Thursday.

The beneficiaries comprised of those above 45 years of age, Frontline Workers and Health Care Workers.

Undeterred by the hostile weather and poor road conditions, the medical team was successful in transporting the vaccines in cold boxes to one of the remotest part of the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Primary Health Centre, Tali is being run by Karuna Trust, an NGO under PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.

It was handed over to them earlier on 8th April 2021 in a small function was organised in presence of Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi, District Medical Officer and other officers of health department.