Arunachal: 4,193.75 quintals rice stocked in Lohit to feed during lockdown

Tezu- Amid the COVID – 19 lockdown since 24th March, As many as 4,193.75 quintals of Rice is in stock in Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh. Under various categories of Food grains including PRADHAN MANTRI GARIB KALYAN ANN YOJANA (PMGKAY) about 1521.80 quintals, around 1764.95 quintals of Normal Quota and 907 quintals respectively for General Household are in our disposal to feed the population, says as per District Food & Civil Supply Office source.

The PMGKAY of rice additional allocation of food grain for distribution to all the beneficiaries under Targeted Public Distribution System TPDS (AAY and PHH) at of 5kg per person per month free of cost for a period of three months i.e. April to June, 2020 is available and are distributed respectively.

“Under this scheme, five kilograms of food grains per person per month for next three months have to be distributed free to all National Food Security Act beneficiaries”, says the dept further.

Under Normal Quota – 35 Kg per household having valid ration card at the rate of Rs 3/ is given. However under the General Category includes 5 Kg per individual at the rate of Rs 25/ is being distributed those having legitimate Ration Cards.

“Also the Central government under the PMGKAY and AAY beneficiaries has released cash amount of Rs 1000/ (One thousand) each to the beneficiaries and can avail the money though proper Bank Account, discloses Tomo Gamlin DFC&SO Lohit.

Those daily wage earners and migrant laborers having no Ration Card can approach District Labor & Employment Office or call at ERC emergency control room number 7628832600.

They will have to give details of family members, place of residence and Aadhar numbers for verification. This is to ensure that genuine claims can be catered to at the earliest where 10 Kg of rice, 1 Kg Dal, 1 liter of Mustard Oil and a kg of Salt are being distributed free of cost to meet their essentials need, reveals the officials.

Meanwhile, the Department is working tirelessly and has ensured that enough stocks are made available in every part of the Blocks including Wakro, Sunpura and Tezu during the nationwide lockdown. To deal with the crisis for Open Market Sale we have already disbursed 30 (thirty) quintals rice each at Wakro and Sunpura Block for this month”, disclose A Unbon Sub – Divisional Food & Civil Supply Officer.