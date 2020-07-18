Arunachal: 41 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported, 18 from Itanagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 including 18 from Itanagar Capital Complex alone, on Friday 18 July, taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 650, a health department report said.

Among 41, fresh cases, 18 are from Itanagar Capital region,10 from Lower Siang, 6 from Papumpare, 3 from Lower Dibang Valley 2 from Lower Subansiri and 2 from West Kameng.

Among these 41 fresh cases, 40 cases are Asymptomatic and only 1 case are Symptomatic .

Today 99 covid-19 positive patients ( 97 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 from Namsai ) has been cured and discharged,

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows