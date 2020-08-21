Arunachal: 40 percent COVID-19 cases detected from Armed Forces- Secretary Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The secretary health P Parthiban has informed that 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state are from the Armed Forces. Talking to the press here on Friday Parthiban said the state government is extending all possible help to the armed forces.

“Whenever they enter the state, the tests are done free of cost by the state government. The covid care centre and dedicated covid hospital are all open to the paramilitary forces,” said secretary Parthiban.

He also said that ” Antigen Test at entry gate along with 5 days home quarantine or institutional quarantine is compulsory for people entering the state from other states of the country. “The health department will not compromise with the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said.

The state government has ordered one more lakh antigen test kits and it will arrive within next few days. “In the month of July one lakh fifty thousand antigen tests were purchased directly from the company and distributed to various districts. At present fifty thousand kits are available with us.

These kits are directly coming from South Korea through ICMR approved companies,” informed secretary health. He said there has been a delay in arrival of kits because of rising demand across the country.

Further the secretary Partibhan shared that both DCHC Midpu and dedicated Covid 19 hospital at MLA apartments are functioning in full swing. “Two patients with mild symptoms are admitted at DCHC Midpu and 12 patients with serious cases are currently admitted at dedicated covid 19 hospital in MLA apartments,” said secretary.