Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG– Four construction workers from Assam have been killed in a massive landslide in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. This incident has been reported from along the Yingkiong-Tuting road in Upper Siang district of Assam.

The workers were involved in a government project at Yingkiong-Tuting road. They were sleeping in their tents when the landslide happened.

“Six workers were sleeping there but four of them came under the mud. They were buried alive and the dead bodies were recovered after a few hours, the source said.”