Arunachal: 4 Military Personnel found COVID-19 positive in West Kameng, tally rises to 191

Itanagar- Today Four ( 4 ) Military personnel found positive for COVID-19 from West Kameng taking the total tally to 191, as on 30th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

These Four ‘4’ cases of West Kameng are Military personnel who have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi & Maharastra. All are shifted to Covid Care Centre.

All four cases have been detected from FQ and all are asymptomatic.

Today ‘1’ positive case was released from West Kameng as the test results was negative for two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile Samples collected from ‘24’ Front-line workers at Lekhi, SQF have tested Negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 30 June, 2020 ) active cases are 128, 62 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 230/06/2020 at 11:30 pm