Arunachal: 4 fresh COVID-19 cases detected from Itanagar, tally rises to 139

Itanagar- Today, Four ( 4 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, taking the total tally to 139, disclosed health authorities. Till today active cases are 118 and 21 patient has been cured and discharged.

Among these four positive cases have returned from Assam (2), Uttar Pradesh (1) & Madhya Pradesh (1). All are shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Beside that, Fifteen ‘15’ NDRF personnel has been detected as COVID-19 positive. Among these 15, ‘12’ cases detected on 19.06.2020 and ‘3’ cases detected on 21.06.2020.

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Today six ‘6’ positive cases from East Siang District (4) & Itanagar Capital Complex (2) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP. and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine and self monitoring.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on today