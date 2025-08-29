Arunachal: 4-Day In-Service Training Programme for Teachers at DIET Pasighat Concludes

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A four-day in-service training programme on the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (NCF-FS 2022) concluded at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Pasighat, East Siang District on Thursday, 28th August.

The programme, inaugurated on 25th August by Sonalika Jiwani, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, as Chief Guest, and Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang, as Guest of Honour, aimed to upgrade the teaching skills of educators in line with the latest curriculum reforms.

A total of 40 teachers from various educational blocks of the district participated enthusiastically under the leadership of Tapang Taki, Principal of DIET Pasighat. The training sessions focused on updated teaching methodologies, innovative classroom practices, and effective implementation of the NCF-FS 2022.

During the valedictory session, Principal Tapang Taki distributed certificates to the participants and highlighted that such programmes empower teachers with modern pedagogical knowledge, which directly enhances student learning outcomes.

Faculty members and ministerial staff of DIET Pasighat also played an active role in ensuring the smooth execution and success of the training programme.

The initiative reaffirmed DIET Pasighat’s role as a nodal center for teacher training and professional development, committed to strengthening the foundation of elementary education across the district.