ArunachalTawang LAC

Arunachal: 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area Concludes in Tawang with Call for Patriotism & Cultural Preservation

A total of 271 participants, including youth and officials, took part in the camp organized by the Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The 3rd edition of the Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area 2025 successfully concluded this afternoon at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall, Tawang, after five days of activities focused on youth empowerment, leadership, and national integration.

The closing ceremony was graced by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, as Chief Guest, and Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, as Guest of Honour. Among other dignitaries present were i/c SP Tawang Kesang Norbu, Colonel Abhijeet Bhambere (Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion AP NCC), S. Ronrang (Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Itanagar), Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu, along with representatives from 24 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 271 participants, including youth and officials, took part in the camp organized by the Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering encouraged youth to become responsible citizens and meaningful contributors to nation-building, stressing the need to preserve Arunachal’s unique traditions, culture, and dialects. Sharing personal life experiences, he urged the young participants to dedicate themselves to the service of society and the nation.

DC Namgyal Angmo expressed hope that the camp had instilled patriotism, responsibility, and leadership qualities in the participants, while Colonel Bhambere and S. Ronrang also delivered motivational speeches, inspiring the youth to remain disciplined and committed to the nation’s progress.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by DDSE Tawang, Hridar Phuntso, acknowledging the efforts of dignitaries, participants, and organizing members for the camp’s success.

The camp once again highlighted the importance of nurturing border-area youth as a vital force for both national integration and cultural preservation.

