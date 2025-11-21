Arunachal: 3rd NIELIT Job Fair Draws 362 Youth in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The 3rd State Level NIELIT Job Fair, organised by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Itanagar, concluded at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), D-Sector, Naharlagun, with encouraging placement outcomes for local job seekers.

The event brought together 362 candidates and 10 recruiting organisations, creating a focused platform for employer–employee interaction in a region where structured placement initiatives remain limited. According to organisers, over 50 candidates secured placement offers, reflecting a high conversion rate for a single-day recruitment drive.

Recruiters included Xenithra, WebX, Infosource Corporation, LIC, and M/s Placement cum Security Agency, among others, representing a diverse mix of private and service-sector employers. Their participation also highlighted the increasing interest of regional companies in tapping into the emerging talent pool of Arunachal Pradesh.

The job fair aimed to bridge the persistent gap between skilled youth and employment opportunities. By facilitating direct hiring processes and access to multiple job openings under one platform, the organisers sought to strengthen workforce readiness in the state and support candidates seeking stable career pathways.

The event was attended by Ms. Bullo Mamu, IRS, Secretary, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, who served as the Chief Guest. In her presence, officials reiterated the government’s commitment to creating more avenues for employability and enhancing skill development ecosystems across the state.

Pate Marik, Director of ATI, attended as Guest of Honour, while R.K. Bigensana Singh, Director-Incharge, NIELIT Itanagar, presided over the programme. The gathering also included several distinguished invitees whose participation reflected broad institutional support for employment-driven initiatives.

In a statement, NIELIT Itanagar expressed gratitude to all participating recruiters, candidates, and dignitaries, noting that the centre remains committed to organising similar programmes to empower the youth and promote sustainable career development across Arunachal Pradesh.