Arunachal: 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

BIIRI, ZIRO– On the sidelines of the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) 2025, the much-awaited 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing was inaugurated today at GB Siiper near Biiri Road by Deputy Commissioner Mrs  Oli Perme.

The unique recreational activity, organised by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Lower Subansiri, offers tourists – both local and international – a one-of-a-kind experience of catching fish live alongside Apatani grannies, blending cultural heritage with eco-tourism.

The inaugural programme saw the presence of DFDO Liagi Lasa, TDO-cum-DIPRO (Incharge) Tai Arun, Gaon Buras, Buris, and visitors from across the country.

In his welcome address, Yachang Tacho, Convenor of DGBBA, shared how the initiative transformed an abandoned rice field into a thriving fish-rearing pond.

Started in April 2023 with the dual goals of environmental protection and community education, the project evolved into a tourist attraction during ZFM 2023, gaining popularity ever since.

DC Oli Perme praised the villagers’ efforts, suggesting the inclusion of vegetable cultivation and fruit plantations to make the site multi-purpose, while assuring full support from the administration.

DFDO Liagi Lasa also promised continued technical guidance and supply of fish fingerlings to enhance production.

With lively participation from music festival-goers, the Live Hand Fishing event added another layer of vibrancy to Ziro Festival of Music 2025, showcasing the spirit of community innovation and sustainable tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

