Arunachal: 3rd District Cricket T20 Tournament Kicks Off at Basar

Last Updated: 22/10/2025
Arunachal: 3rd District Cricket T20 Tournament Kicks Off at Basar

BASAR—  The 3rd Edition District Cricket T20 Tournament 2025 commenced at Basar today, organized by the Leparada District Cricket Association (LDCA) under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association (ARCA). The inaugural ceremony drew prominent political leaders, sports officials, and cricket enthusiasts from across the district.

Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA 29-Basar, served as Chief Guest, while Ms. Himani Meena, Deputy Commissioner-Leparada, attended as Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries included ARCA officials, former Arunachal Pradesh cricket captain Er Kengo Bam, and representatives from neighboring district cricket associations.

Marto Nyodu, President LDCA, welcomed the gathering and stated that ten teams from across the district will compete in the tournament aimed at nurturing grassroots cricket talent and building a strong sporting culture in Leparada.

In their addresses, the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour highlighted the importance of sports in youth development, teamwork, and empowerment, and stressed the need for proper infrastructure and opportunities for budding athletes.

During the ceremony, a memorandum requesting a dedicated cricket ground in Leparada was submitted by  Nyodu. MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi responded positively, pledging her efforts to develop sports infrastructure in the district.

The inaugural match featured Nyobom Cricket Club versus Gori-II, where Nyobom CC scored 184/4 in 20 overs, and restricted Gori-II to 147/6, securing a 37-run victory. The tournament follows a league format with two groups, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The grand final is scheduled for November 4, 2025.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Karmar Basar, Tournament Organising Secretary, acknowledging the contributions of all dignitaries, officials, and participants.

