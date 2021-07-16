Arunachal: 38th Pasighat East BJP Yuva, ST and Minority morcha distribute free ration to the people of covid containment zones

PASIHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Yet again coming in support of general public who are confined within the three covid containment zones within the Pasighat township, the 38th Pasighat East BJP’s Yuva, ST and Minority morchas distributed free ration items to the people living within the three covid containment zones like Fire brigade/airfield, Upper and Lower Banskata today.

The free ration items at Fire brigade/airfield area was distributed by Orin Panggeng from ST Morcha, while Upper Banskata’s people were distributed by Talung (Lubo) Tamuk from Yuva morcha and Upper Banskata ration distribution was led by Makpel Megu from Minority morcha.

All three morcha leaders Panggeng, Tamuk and Megu said that the people of these containment zones declared by district administration due to spiking of covid positive cases were not able to easily access basic ration supplies and they were in need of the rations.

Hence the free ration supply to the needy people was necessitated. “We are thankful to 38th Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong for providing the ration supply and moral support due to whose help we were able to distribute the ration items to the needy people”, added leaders from three morchas of BJP 38th Pasighat East.

Meanwhile, Asar Padun, Mandal President, 38th Pasighat East said that the free ration items have been distributed to all covid containment zone as a support to most of the daily wage earners who can’t go out to earn their living on daily basis as normal hours due to invoking of restriction (containment zone) owing to rise of covid cases in those areas.

“Our purpose is to be with the common people during their time of need and we are doing our bit from whatsoever capacity and quantity. And we will carry on this job for our people”, added Padun while thanking MLA Kaling Moyong for the kind support and back up to provide the ration from his source.