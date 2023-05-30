Arunachal: 38th battalion of SSB conducts plantation drive in Tawang

TAWANG- The officers and all ranks of 38th battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Tawang conducted a plantation drive in and around battalion headquarters under the theme of world environment day with motto “plant tree save planet” the plantation drive were conducted under the guidance of Sunil Singh Rawat,Second-In-command of the battalion in collaboration with Department of environment and forest, Tawang.

100 saplings were planted during the event which included, Pinud wallichiana(blue pine)- 30 nos, Cryptomeria Japonica-40nos

and Illicium griffithi(star anise)-30 nos. The Officers/Officials of the forest department Tawang, present in the plantation drive imparted information on how to take care of the saplings to the SSB Personnel.

Earlier the 2IC of the battalion administered pledge to plant trees and save planet.