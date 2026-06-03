Arunachal: 350 Cadets Participate in 10-Day NCC Training and Disaster Preparedness

NIRJULI- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC), under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Tezpur, has commenced its Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-37) cum Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) programme at NERIST, Nirjuli. The camp is being conducted from June 1 to June 10 and is designed to provide NCC cadets with military training, disaster preparedness skills and leadership development opportunities.

According to officials, a total of 350 NCC cadets from Group Headquarters Tezpur are participating in the camp. Among them, 56 cadets have enrolled in the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme, a disaster management initiative aimed at enhancing community-level disaster response capabilities among youth volunteers.

The camp is being supervised by a team comprising 11 military staff members, four Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and two Caretaker Training Officers (CTOs) under the leadership of the Commanding Officer and Administrative Officer of 1 AP Battalion NCC.

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Besides routine NCC training, the camp is also serving as a pre-coaching programme for the Under-17 Boys football team and a selection-cum-training camp for the Under-17 Girls team of NCC Group Headquarters Tezpur for the forthcoming Subroto Cup Football Tournament.

Officials said the training programme seeks to introduce cadets to the discipline and challenges of camp life while reinforcing the NCC’s core values of unity, discipline, national integration and teamwork. The curriculum includes physical training, field craft and battle craft basics, equipment handling, drill demonstrations and small arms firing.

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The camp also places significant emphasis on disaster preparedness through the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme. The programme, launched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is intended to equip young volunteers with practical skills required during emergencies. Cadets are being trained in relief, rescue and response mechanisms relevant to disasters such as floods, earthquakes and cloudbursts.

Training sessions under the YAMS component are being conducted by instructors from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aims to build a pool of trained youth volunteers capable of supporting authorities during disaster situations and strengthening community resilience.

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As part of the camp schedule, guest lectures by distinguished personalities are also being organised to motivate cadets and provide guidance on career opportunities. Organisers said the lectures are intended to contribute to the overall personality development and future readiness of participating cadets.

The camp reflects the NCC’s broader objective of combining military-oriented training with social responsibility and community service, while preparing young people to respond effectively to both national and local challenges.