Arunachal: 35 Community Volunteers Trained in Basic Disaster Management at Wakro

WAKRO- The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lohit, successfully completed the first phase of training for 100 community volunteers in basic disaster response, with 35 volunteers receiving training from 18th to 20th August 2025 at Wakro Circle.

The selected volunteers, representing different villages of Wakro Circle, were trained by resource persons from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Trainers of Trainer (ToT), OC Fire & Emergency Services, and the i/c District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Lohit.

Also Read- ‘Ayi ke Ekum’ Observes World Senior Citizens Day in Pasighat

Over three days, participants were introduced to a wide range of critical disaster management concepts and skills, including:

Disaster preparedness and response techniques

Earthquake, landslide and flood management

Fire safety measures

First Aid, Basic Life Support (BLS), and CPR

Rescue techniques during lightning, thundering, and water-related disasters

Handling snake and animal bites

Musculoskeletal injury management and splinting

Also Read- Arunachal University Agriculture Students Learn Climate Resilient Technologies at KVK Namsai

The training programme was inaugurated by A.J. Lungphi, ADC Wakro, on August 18. On the concluding day, DDMA Lohit distributed first aid kits, searchlights, uniforms, and basic response kits to the trained volunteers, equipping them to act as first responders during emergencies.

The DDMA officials emphasized that this initiative aims to build a strong network of trained community volunteers who can provide immediate and effective support during natural and man-made disasters, thereby strengthening local resilience and safety.