Arunachal: 34 Police Inspectors Promoted to DSP Rank

The promotions, approved by the governor, cover officers from civil police, IRBn and AAPBn, and take effect from December 24.

Last Updated: 26/12/2025
ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh government has promoted 34 police inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) following the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee (DPC).

According to an order issued by the state home department, the promotions include inspectors from the civil police, India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion (AAPBn). The promotions have been granted with effect from December 24, the date on which the DPC meeting was held.

The promoted officers have been placed in pay matrix level-10, carrying a pay scale of ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500, along with other admissible allowances as per rules.

The order clarified that the inter-se seniority of the officers promoted to the DSP rank will be determined separately.

It also stated that officers whose pay had earlier been upgraded under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme may exercise their option for fixation of pay in the promotional post within one month from the date of issuance of the order.

All other service conditions not specifically mentioned in the promotion order will continue to be governed by the relevant rules currently in force, the government said.

The promotion order was issued with the approval of the governor and signed by the deputy secretary (Home), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

