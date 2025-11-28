Arunachal: 31 Juveniles Caught Violating MV Act in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- In a continued crackdown on underage driving, the East Siang Traffic Police on Thursday detected 31 juveniles driving or riding two-wheelers near IGJ Government Higher Secondary School in Pasighat.

Most of those caught were students of IGJ School. According to Dy. SP (HQ) Ayup Boko, the juveniles were counselled about the risks and legal consequences of underage driving. They were subsequently released with a stern warning.

Under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, juveniles are strictly prohibited from driving motor vehicles. Violations invite legal action not only against the minor but also the guardian and the owner of the vehicle involved.

Also Read- JNC Hosts Two-Day National Archaeology Seminar

East Siang Police has previously issued multiple advisories and organised awareness programmes to discourage juvenile driving and promote road safety among students.

Urging collective responsibility, Dy. SP Ayup Boko appealed to all parents, guardians and citizens to ensure adherence to traffic rules. “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Collective efforts can prevent avoidable accidents and save precious lives,” he said.