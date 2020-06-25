Arunachal: 30-year-old-man drowns  in Borpani river, body retrieved

Naharlagun- A 30-year-old- man drowned in Borpani river today morning in the township. Informed Naharlagun SDPO Riki Kamsi.

SDPO inform that today at around 9.30 am, one Mohsin Ali age 30 yrs s/o Hussain Ali of Press colony, a permanent Resident of Solonibari Dist- Lakhimpur , Assam got drown while fishing with net at adjoining region of Barapani river and Papu Nallah.

On receipt of information police party rushed to spot and search operation was conducted with the help of local public.

The body recovered from river bank of Barapani at Pachin colony. He said.

All legal formalities were conducted. After conducting port mortem at Tomo Riba Institute of Helaht & Medical Science (TRIHMS) in presence of relatives the body has been handed over to relatives for conducting last rites.

Accordingly, a case of unnatural death has been registered at Naharlagun Police station vide UD case no.12/20 u/s 174 Cr.PC and further investigation is on. SDPO Kamsi added.