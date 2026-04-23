Arunachal: 30 Meritorious Students Honoured in Siang District

BOLENG- The Department of Education, Siang district, organised the second edition of the felicitation programme under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award (GJMSA) for the academic session 2024–25 at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Boleng, on April 23.

The programme recognised the academic achievements of 30 students from Classes III to XII, who were felicitated in the presence of their parents, teachers, and school administrators. The initiative aims to encourage consistent academic performance and foster a culture of excellence among students in the district.

The event began with a welcome and keynote address by Onil Taki, Block Education Officer (BEO)-cum-Nodal Officer, who underscored the importance of acknowledging student achievements as a means of motivation.

Also Read- Monsoon Preparedness Reviewed in Yupia

Officials noted that the GJMSA programme is part of broader efforts to strengthen educational outcomes and inspire students to pursue academic goals with dedication.

The Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), who attended as the Guest of Honour, highlighted the role of discipline, focus, and perseverance in achieving academic success. Students were encouraged to remain committed to their studies and to strive for continuous improvement.

Also Read- Fire Service Week Observed in Tezu

The Deputy Commissioner of Siang district, attending as the Chief Guest, commended the Department of Education for organising the programme and emphasised the collective role of students, teachers, and parents in nurturing a supportive learning environment.

The event also served as a platform for interaction among stakeholders in the education sector, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in improving educational standards.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Hatku Tamut, Vice Principal of GHSS, Boleng, who acknowledged the contributions of organisers, dignitaries, and participants in making the event successful.