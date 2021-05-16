Arunachal: 3 women die of COVID-19, 180 fresh cases reported

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 more death ( all are women ), due to COVID-19 on Sunday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 81, and 180 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 21802, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are

A 44-years-old female of Chowkham , who was referred from DH-Namsai expired on 16th May 2021 at DCH-Pasighat . She was Suffering from Chronic Hepatitis-B with COVID-19 positive. She expired due to COVID Pneumonia.

A 33-years-old female from Tawang expired on 15th May 2021. during midway of journey near Sela.she was tested COVID positive at DH-Tawang on 15th May 2021. She expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Sundrome

A 51-years-old female from village Rho, Tawang district expired on 15th May 2021 at her own residence . She was tested positive at DH-Tawang on 8th May 2021. She expired due to Covid Pneumonia .

180 New Cases

Sixty Nine out of 180 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 111 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 180 new cases, 51 cases are report from ICR followed by 21 from Lohit. Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.