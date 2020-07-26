Arunachal: 3 test found positive for Covid-19 in ICR- DMO

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: Three out of 284 test in Antigen Test on Saturday found positive for Covid-19 in the entire Itanagar capital region, Informed Dr. Mandip Perme, DMO, Capital.

Dr. Perme informed that though the antigen testing was not done in several location. However the testing at Banderdewa checkgate was done and out of 155 tests done all were found to be negatives.

The test for the Paid quarantine facility were done and today 55 person were tested and all were negatives.

74 persons were tested at Facility Quarantine centre (FQC} and three tested positive. He said.

Apart of antigen test, 11 samples were taken for RT-PCR while 20 samples were taken for TRUENAT. He added.

He also inform that 70 person were discharged today from CCC as per the SoP.