Arunachal: 3 students dead, 2 injured after overhead tank collapses in a school in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Three school students were killed and two others got injured when an overhead water tank of St. Alphonsa School in Naharlagun collapsed and fell on them on Saturday, police said.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said that the students were playing in School’s ground when the tank, along the playground, collapsed injuring five students.

All five injured students were immediately shifted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, where three students succumbed to their injuries while two others are now under medical treatment.

The deceased students are Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol, and Marsu Dubi, all from class nine. The injured students, Toko Dolum of class seven and Licha Butum of class six, are currently undergoing treatment at TRIHMS.

The police have detained the six ppersons including principal, owner of school and four other staff members of St Alphonsa School and they are now being interrogated.

An FIR has been registered at the Naharlagun Police Station, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident, according to the SDPO.

Team AAPSU, led by Tate Tayam ,Secretary IPR visited the school following the tragic incident. They expressed their heartfelt sentiments for the children and their families, extending condolences to the victims’ family members.