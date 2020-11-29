Arunachal: 3 more COVID-19 death takes toll to 54

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh recorded three more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the death toll to 54 in state including 27 in Capital region only.

As per the Covid-bulletin issued by the health department, A ’65’ Yrs old male, from Village Lelekujan, Lakhimpur, Assam, expired on 28.11.2020 (10.35 PM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. He was suffering from Anaemia with COVID-19 infection. Patient was admitted on 26.11.2020 and died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-2. A ’28’ Yrs old female, from Village Pushi Nyorak, West Siang District, expired on 28.11.2020 (10.40 PM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. She was suffering from Severe Anaemia and Hepatic Encephalopathy with COVID-19 infection. Patient was referred from TRIHMS, Naharlagun and admitted to DCH-Chimpu on 27.11.2020 at 09.55 PM and died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-3. ’75’ Yrs old male, from Village Rumgong, Siang District expired on 29.11.2020. He was detected COVID-19 positive on 21.11.2020 at FRU, Ruksin. Diceased was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and admitted due to sudden loss of consciousness with Aspiration Pneumonia. Patient was discharged on request by the relatives. He died on way to his residence at Rumgong, Siang district.