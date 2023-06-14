Arunachal: 3 Days PM SVANidhi camp concludes in Hayuliang

HAYULIANG- PM SVANIdhi camp for Urban Streets Vendors of Hayuliang town Under Anjaw District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) was formally inaugurated in Community Hall of ADC Office Hayuliang by EE Rokpo Tamin, in presence of Kaling Mize Assistant Engineer, Hayuliang UD & Housing , SMM ArSULM, Community Organizers of Hawai ,Tezu, Hayuliang UD & Housing Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Engineer Kaling Mize welcomed all the participants and team of staff from ArSULM Itanagar & argued Vendors to avail the benefit of the scheme and enroll themselves with the Department for further benefit in long run.

Also Read- karate player Sangio Jomin Passes Away

Executive Engineer UD & Housing Dept. Hawai Rokpo Tamin argued all vendors to avail the benefit of PM SVANidhi scheme and also requested vendors to be in touch with DUDA Hayuliang for availing others benefits too from other CSS Scheme being implemented by the department.

Also he requested the Vendors for utilizing the loan amount in most efficient way for enhancing the Livelihoods of Self and the Family Members. Further highlighting the PM SVANidhi scheme Executive Engineer UD & Housing Hawai stated that the scheme is a Central Sector Scheme i.e. fully funded by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the following objectives: (i) To facilitate working capital loan up to ₹ 10,000 initial (ii) To incentivize regular repayment; and (iii) To reward digital transactions.

Also Read- Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

Speaking on the occasion Ravi Sharma, State Mission Manager ArSULM informed all the vendors about the benefit of the PM SVANidhi Scheme and the three level of loan benefits which is being provided in the scheme for all vendors ranging from ₹ 10,000/- 1st tranche, ₹ 20,000/- 2nd tranche & ₹ 50,000/- 3rd tranche and also requested all vendors to be on- boarding digitally and use bar code issued by banks in daily transaction so that monthly cash benefit can be availed from the scheme which will further benefit vendors in the long run, which is the main motive of PM SVANidhi scheme.

He also informed that those Vendors who are enrolled as PM SVANidhi beneficiaries will be getting Vendors Smart ID Card and Certificate of Vending in Due time too. The scheme will help formalize the street vendors and will open up new opportunities to this sector to move up the economic ladder.