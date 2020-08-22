ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 3 days complete lockdown in Nafra subdivision

During the containment period all  shops within the Nafra Township shall remain closed.

August 22, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: 3 days complete lockdown in Nafra subdivision
representational image
ADVERTISEMENT

Nafra :  Three days complete lockdown declared in Nafra subdivision of West Kameng district after detection of COVID-19 positive cases during  Rapid Antigen Test.

According to a circular issued by Kesang Ngurup Damong, ADC, to prevent the further spread of COVIO-19, Nafra subdivision contained for three days from 5 pm on 21 August to 5pm on 24 August, for  contact and tracing of primary contacts.

During the containment period all  shops within the Nafra Township shall remain closed. All  persons are advised to stay at home, avoid public gathering and do not come out except emergency cases.

To ensure safety in offices, work places and public places all persons are directed to compulsory installation of Arogya Setu Apps in mobile phone.

Movement of vehicles shall not allowed except essential service and (OVID-19 related duty.

All  persons should wear fase masks, maintain social distance and avoid spitting In Public places as directed in the SOP issued by the Govt.

 Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provision  of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other provisions as applicable. the circular said

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close