Arunachal: 3 days complete lockdown in Nafra subdivision

ADVERTISEMENT

Nafra : Three days complete lockdown declared in Nafra subdivision of West Kameng district after detection of COVID-19 positive cases during Rapid Antigen Test.

According to a circular issued by Kesang Ngurup Damong, ADC, to prevent the further spread of COVIO-19, Nafra subdivision contained for three days from 5 pm on 21 August to 5pm on 24 August, for contact and tracing of primary contacts.

During the containment period all shops within the Nafra Township shall remain closed. All persons are advised to stay at home, avoid public gathering and do not come out except emergency cases.

To ensure safety in offices, work places and public places all persons are directed to compulsory installation of Arogya Setu Apps in mobile phone.

Movement of vehicles shall not allowed except essential service and (OVID-19 related duty.

All persons should wear fase masks, maintain social distance and avoid spitting In Public places as directed in the SOP issued by the Govt.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provision of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other provisions as applicable. the circular said