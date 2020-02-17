Arunachal: 3-day International Seminar on Gandhian Thought Gets Underway at RGU

Itanagar

A 3-day International Seminar on Gandhian Thought inaugurated by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, at the University campus today.

The seminar on ‘Vartman Mein Gandhi-Darshan Ki Prasangikta Tatha Gandhi-Darshan Ka Bhartiya Sahitya Par Prabhav’ coinciding with the 45th Conference of the Bhartiya Hindi Parishad, Prayagraj.

In his inaugural speech Prof. Kushwaha said that Gandhiji took valuable references and teachings from all religions and recommended all those values for the betterment of humanity. He made an appeal not to keep Gandhi’s teachings merely in books but instead to put them into practice in our daily life and thought.

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof. Nand Kishore Pandey, Chairman of the Bhartiya Hindi Parishad and Director of the Central Institute of Hindi, Agra. In his presidential address, Prof. Pandey gave a brief history of the Bhartiya Hindi Parishad and highlighted various activities organized by the Parishad for the development of Hindi and other Indian languages and dialects.

While speaking on the relevance of the Gandhian philosophy, he said that Gandhi presented the Bhagavad Gita as a model for understanding the real meaning of karma. For Gandhi, the Gita is not a religious book, but a source of inspiration for doing hard work and acknowledging the merit of justice and truth in life, he said.

On the occasion, the Bhartiya Hindi Parishad honoured seven Hindi scholars from all over the country, while scholars from Arunachal Pradesh shared three awards. Sahitya Academy awardee YD Thongchi was presented with the Acharya Hajari Prasad Dwivedi award, while the Dr. Ramkumar Verma Samman went to Jumsi Siram and the Acharya Nand Dulare Vajpayee Samman was presented to Prof. Oken Lego, RGU for their contribution towards creative literature and criticism.

Among those who spoke during the inaugural event were Prof. Anil Sukla (Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Jyotiba Phoole Rohelkhand University), Prof. Sadanand Prasad Gupt (Acting Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, Lucknow), Janardan Dev Goswami (Satradyaksh, Uttar Kamlabari, Majuli), Shree Umesh Kumar Thapliyal (Commandant, NDRF), Dr. Bharat Singh (Pradhanmanti, Bhartiya Hindi Parishad), Prof. Oken Lego (Dean, Faculty of Languages, RGU) and Dr. Shyam Shankar Singh (Head, Department of Hindi, RGU). The distinguished invitees later released the souvenir of the conference titled Hindi Anusheelan, a journal, Hindi-Adi Adhyeta Kosh and Hindi-Monpa Adhyeta Kosh.

The conference, which is being attended by more than 150 professors and scholars from across the country and also delegates from Japan, Uzbekistan and Nigeria, witnessed a cultural programme presented by the students of RGU’s Department of Hindi.