Arunachal: 3 buried alive in Koloriang land slide

KOLORIANG– Three members of a family were buried alive in a landslide that occurred in Sulung Taping village in Kurung Kumey district on Sunday night. Two persons escaped unhurt and least 15 houses also have been severely damaged due to heavy downpour, official said.

The victims are Sariu Tongdang (50), his wife Sariu Yajik (48), and their eight-year-old son Sariu Takar, informed district authorities.

As per report, Heavy and incessant rain triggered landslides in different locations in kurung kumey district disrupted surface communication. The district road leading to Sangram leading toward Kra Daadi district, to Sarli, to Damin and Parsiparlo is blocked due to land slide. The district head quarter ‘Koloriang’ has been disconnected from the rest of country. Water and electricity supply also been badly affected.

Massive cyclone storm with torrential rains have swept away large sections of the under-construction Miao-Vijaynagar road. The 60 & 62 miles stretch which runs through Namdapha National Park has also been wiped away.

A tall tree was also uprooted by the cyclonic storm along Changlang-Margherita road that fell around on road side dhaba. A car parked in front of the dhaba and few nearby temporary houses also damaged.

Due to severe landslides in the districts, Anjaw and Dibang Valley districts remains cut off from the rest of the country.