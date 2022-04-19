Arunachal

Arunachal: 3 buried alive in Koloriang land slide

Torrential rains have swept away large sections of the under-construction Miao-Vijaynagar road.

April 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: 3 buried alive in Koloriang land slide

KOLORIANG–  Three members of a family were buried alive in a landslide that occurred in Sulung Taping village in Kurung Kumey district on Sunday night. Two persons escaped unhurt and least 15 houses also have been severely damaged due to heavy downpour, official said.

The victims are Sariu Tongdang (50), his wife Sariu Yajik (48), and their eight-year-old son Sariu Takar, informed district authorities.

As per report, Heavy and incessant rain triggered landslides in different locations in kurung kumey district disrupted surface communication. The district road leading to Sangram leading toward Kra Daadi district, to Sarli, to Damin and Parsiparlo is blocked due to land slide. The district head quarter ‘Koloriang’ has been disconnected from the rest of country. Water and electricity supply also been badly affected.

Massive cyclone storm with torrential rains have swept away large sections of the under-construction Miao-Vijaynagar road. The 60 & 62 miles stretch which runs through Namdapha National Park has also been wiped away.

Related Articles

A tall tree was also uprooted by the cyclonic storm along Changlang-Margherita road that fell around on road side dhaba. A car parked in front of the dhaba and few nearby temporary houses also damaged.

Due to severe landslides in the districts, Anjaw and Dibang Valley districts remains cut off from the rest of the country.

Tags
April 19, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

April 13, 2022
Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

April 12, 2022
Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

April 12, 2022
Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

April 12, 2022
Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Alliance Air's First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

Arunachal: Alliance Air’s First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: State's first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

Arunachal: State’s first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

April 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button