Arunachal: 3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: An earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt 57 km west-southwest of Basar at 08:10 pm.

The depth of the quake was 10 km.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries in the quake. Panic gripped the area after the tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precautionary measure. More details are still awaited.

In October also, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. That quake occurred at latitude: 27.43 and Longitude: 96.56 and at a depth of 15 Km.

More details awaited