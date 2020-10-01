Arunachal:  2nd round of National Deworming Day launched all over state  

ADVERTISEMENT

Seppa: Second round of the National Deworming Day was launched in the district formally by administering an Albendozale tablet to a child by the East Kameng DC P Pravimal Abhishek in a simple function today here at District Hospital, Seppa.

The District Health Society in collaboration with the District Administration has launched the programme in every circle of the district.

Administrative officers, health staffs, ASHAs and Anganwadi Workers will keep a close monitoring of the programme for attaining the assigned target.

Under this programme, all children in the age group between 1-19 years of age are going to be de-wormed through house-to-house visits from 1st October to 15th October next.

DMO Dr. Kaya Lapung, DRCHO Dr. Dirang Pizi, DD (ICDS) W Thungon, DANO Dr. S K Suman, MOs and host of officials of WCD and Health departments were also present and witnessed the launching ceremony.

Yupia: National Deworming Day was launched by Deputy Commissioner-cum- Chairman District Health Society, Papum Pare District Shri Pige Ligu today in the presence of District Medical Officer, DRCHO, DANO and staffs at Dispensary Unit, Yupia today on 1st October’2020.

Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu administered albendazole tablets to children present on the occasion and advised all parents to remain extra cautious and strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the Govt to stop further spread of coronavirus.

District Medical Officer Dr. Komling Perme also highlighted the importance of implementation of NDD programme and informed that during forthnight NDD drive from 1st Oct to 15th Oct’2020 all children age group 1-19 will be covered and ASHAs at grassroot level will engaged for house to house coverage while strictly maintaining COVID-19 SOPs.