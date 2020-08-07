Arunachal: 28-day-old baby boy among 101 who tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: An 28-day-old baby boy was among the 101 people who tested positive for coronavirus( Covid-19 ) in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, 7th Aug 2020. The state’s Covid-19 tally now crossed the 2000 mark and touched 2049 the latest government bulletin said.

While 81 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state and They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Official sources, meanwhile, said the four member of same family, where in one is a 28 days baby was were found positive for covid-19 in Lower Siang, while one shopkeeper is also found positive in the same district.

According to the health bulletin a total 46 personnel of security forces all over the state on Friday found infected with coronavirus .

Thirty four of the 101 fresh cases were reported in Est Kameng district, while 21 in East Siang, 12 in Changlang, 11 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 6 in Lohit, 5 each in Lower siang and West Kameng, 3 in Tawang and one each in Namsai, Lower Dibang vValley , Longding and Papumpare districts.

All barring 4 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 846 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 281 ), Namsai ( 161 ) and East Siang (135)

Of the 2049 cases, 720 are active while 1326 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.