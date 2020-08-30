Arunachal: 27 police personnel test Covid 19 positive in Changlang

ADVERTISEMENT

Changlang: 27 police personnels has been tested positive for covid-19 in entire Chnaglang district including seven police personnels from Kharsang, informed R K Rain, SDO Kharsang.

These police personnels went to Itanagar last week for Law & Order duty and returned on 29 August, 2020, informed SDO.

Administration directed, all the persons, family members etc who has come in contact with these police personnels in last few days directly or indirectly to isolate themselves immediately and observe strict Home Quarantine.

Further, they are also requested to get themselves tested after 5 to 6 days if any symptoms occurs.