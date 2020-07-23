Arunachal: 25 percent of Covid 19 case in state are from armed forces- Secretary Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The 25% of Covid 19 case in Arunachal Pradesh are from armed forces, and their numbers are increasing which is a matter of concern,” informed P Partibhan, secretary Health, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to Arunachal24, the secretary said Chief Minister Pema Khandu will convene a meeting with top officials of armed forces including army and paramilitary based in the state to discuss the growing case of Covid 19 among them.

In the meeting a strategy will be worked out to bring armed forces under the one single standard operating procedure (SOP) umbrella being followed by the state government.

According to a media report Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITPB), 32 personnel each of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 16 of the Border Road Task Force (BRTF).

On the growing number of cases in Itanagar capital region (ICR), the secretary expressed confidence that during the remaining period of lockdown the local transmission will be contained.

“We are sure in the next 10 days we will contain the spread by conducting more tests and isolating the infected person.