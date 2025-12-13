Arunachal: 229 Cases Settled in 4th National Lok Adalat

ITANAGAR- The 4th National Lok Adalat of the year 2025 was conducted across various subordinate courts of Arunachal Pradesh on a single-day sitting, resulting in the disposal of 229 cases, according to the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar.

A total of 27 benches were constituted across District and Sessions Courts, Additional District and Sessions Courts, Chief Judicial Magistrate courts, Judicial Magistrate First Class courts and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to take up the listed matters.

The Lok Adalat covered courts at Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu, Yupia, Aalo, Basar, Seppa, Ziro, Changlang, Daporijo, Tawang, Anjaw, Pangin, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Longding, Anini, Namsai, Khonsa, Palin and Lohit, among others.

Out of 3,530 cases taken up during the Lok Adalat — including both pre-litigation and pending cases — 229 were amicably settled. The total settlement amount reached ₹1,17,93,071.23, reflecting financial resolution across multiple categories of disputes.

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute resolution mechanism designed to provide speedy and cost-effective justice. Cases are settled through mutual compromise between the disputing parties, without the requirement of court fees. The process aims to reduce the pendency of cases and ease the workload of regular courts.

Legal authorities noted that the one-day exercise contributed to quicker dispute resolution and reinforced public access to justice through informal, conciliatory means.