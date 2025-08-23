Arunachal: 22 Students from Jang Achieve Success in AISSEE: Pathway to Defence Careers

JANG– In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, 22 students from Jang have successfully qualified in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) and secured admission to Woods Park Sainik School, Himachal Pradesh. Among 22 students 13 students qualified for Class VI admission and 9 students qualified for Class IX admission.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually interacted with the students and their parents, congratulating them for their hard work and commitment. In a special gesture, he announced that he would personally sponsor their further studies, ensuring financial support for their educational journey.

Also Read- CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Mumbai Residence in ₹17,000 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case

A formal flag-off ceremony was held today at Jang, where the students began their onward journey to Himachal Pradesh. The event was attended by Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri, senior Army officers from the Baisakhi Brigade, parents, and villagers.

Adl. DC Kri motivated the students to stay disciplined and sincere, expressing hope that many would one day join the defence services to serve the nation.

Also Read- Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

Parents and villagers expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, particularly the Baisakhi Brigade and Sela Warrior Battalion, for providing free coaching, guidance, and mock tests to Sainik School aspirants. The community urged for the continuation of this initiative to benefit future students.

On their way to Himachal Pradesh, the students were hosted at Sapper Camp, where Army officers interacted with them and offered refreshments.

This achievement highlights the power of community support, government commitment, and Army mentorship in shaping the future defenders of the nation.