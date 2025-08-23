Arunachal

Arunachal: 22 Students from Jang Achieve Success in AISSEE: Pathway to Defence Careers

Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually interacted with the students and their parents, congratulating them for their hard work and commitment.

Last Updated: 23/08/2025
1 minute read
22 Students from Jang Achieve Success in AISSEE: Pathway to Defence Careers

JANG– In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, 22 students from Jang have successfully qualified in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) and secured admission to Woods Park Sainik School, Himachal Pradesh. Among 22 students 13 students qualified for Class VI admission and 9 students qualified for Class IX admission.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually interacted with the students and their parents, congratulating them for their hard work and commitment. In a special gesture, he announced that he would personally sponsor their further studies, ensuring financial support for their educational journey.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Mumbai Residence in ₹17,000 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case

A formal flag-off ceremony was held today at Jang, where the students began their onward journey to Himachal Pradesh. The event was attended by Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri, senior Army officers from the Baisakhi Brigade, parents, and villagers.

Adl. DC Kri motivated the students to stay disciplined and sincere, expressing hope that many would one day join the defence services to serve the nation.

Also Read- Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

Parents and villagers expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, particularly the Baisakhi Brigade and Sela Warrior Battalion, for providing free coaching, guidance, and mock tests to Sainik School aspirants. The community urged for the continuation of this initiative to benefit future students.

On their way to Himachal Pradesh, the students were hosted at Sapper Camp, where Army officers interacted with them and offered refreshments.

This achievement highlights the power of community support, government commitment, and Army mentorship in shaping the future defenders of the nation.

Tags
Last Updated: 23/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal University Agriculture Students Learn Climate Resilient Technologies at KVK Namsai

Arunachal University Agriculture Students Learn Climate Resilient Technologies at KVK Namsai

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Reviews Preparations for ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ and ‘Mega Seva Aapke Dwar’ at Ziro

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Reviews Preparations for ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ and ‘Mega Seva Aapke Dwar’ at Ziro

Arunachal: Environmental Public Hearing for 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Environmental Public Hearing for 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for TGTs Begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for TGTs Begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

Arunachal CM Expands Startup Push, Announces APIIP Premises Expansion to Support More Entrepreneurs

Arunachal CM Expands Startup Push, Announces APIIP Premises Expansion to Support More Entrepreneurs

Arunachal: H-Spring Foundation Marks Second Anniversary, Dedicated to Children with Special Needs

Arunachal: H-Spring Foundation Marks Second Anniversary, Dedicated to Children with Special Needs

Arunachal: Begging Village Signs MoU with State Govt to Support Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Begging Village Signs MoU with State Govt to Support Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button