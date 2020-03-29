Arunachal: 22 Samples for Covid-19 collected, 18 are negative, 4 awaiting result

Itanagar

The sample of 22 people with symptom of COVID-19 have been collected from all over Arunachal Pradesh, out of which 18 tested NEGATIVE and rest 4 awaited for result. informed the health secretary P Parthiban.

While talking to media this evening, Parthiban informed that ” all 22 sample has been sent for testing to ICMR Dibrugarh and GMCH, Guwahati. The results of 18 have come and all of them are negative while the result of remaining 4 will be available by Monday”. Till today there are no positive cases but we are not taking chance,” he said.

The health secretary further informed that 900 people who came into capital complex from outside the state are being monitored. “We are checking house to house and monitoring to see whether they are following the quarantine procedure or not” he informed.

We have also decided to increase the number of quarantine facilities in the twin town of Itanagar and Naharlagun,” he added.

The secretary also appealed to the people to visit FLU clinic if they see kind of COVID-19 symptom.

“We have set up FLU clinic in all the district hospitals, at TRIHMS and at RK Mission Hospital. If anybody has symptom, especially those coming from outside state, should contact FLU clinics for the help,” said secretary health.

We are ready and updating ourselves in all respect and monitoring all the activities across the state. Secretary Health further said.