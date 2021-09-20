Arunachal: 22 COVID cases detected in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar

ADVERTISEMENT

DEOMALI- 22 persons, including students and staff members of the residential school, Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Deomali, Tirap district, Akan Regon has declared the entire campus of Ramakrishna Mission School, as ‘containment zone’ .

While sharing that the Medical Officer in-charge of CHC Deomali telephonically informed him that 22 COVID positive cases have been detected among students and staff at RK Mission School, Narottam Nagar on September 20, the ADC in-charge cum Incident Commander said immediate containment measure was required to contain further spread of the virus in the school campus.

He declared the entire school campus as containment zone with immediate effect, prohibiting entry and exit of any person to and from the containment zone, for a period of 10 days or till further order.

However, medical staff and health care services, maintenance of essential services including power and water supply, supply of essential commodities, police and magistrate on duty or any other person specifically permitted for enforcement of law will be exempted from its purview.

Further, all vehicles and persons commuting through the main road within the RKMS campus from Monoaya to Deomali and vice-versa shall be allowed without stopping within the campus, he added.