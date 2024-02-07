Arunachal: 21st RGU Uni-Fest gets underway

ITANAGAR- The 21st Uni-Fest Celebrations of the lone Central University of the state, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) got underway at its Rono Hills campus, which state Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended as Chief Guest, along with MLAs Tana Heli, Jike Tako and Gokar Basar, AAPSU General Secretary Ritum Tali and Dr. Vaishali Kushwaha, the first lady of the University.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said that in the 40 years of the University’s functioning, it has been a vital contributor to the State’s growth through various research and academic collaborations as well as through the contributions of the many alumni who have passed out from the University and are serving in key positions in Arunachal’s governance, in politics and in entrepreneurship.

“I salute and thank the alumni of the RGU for their contributions and that is one of the reasons also that I have a special concern for the University”. Stating that though the State government does not have a direct role in the working of the RGU as it is an autonomous body, yet “I have always done my best to handhold the University and support its infrastructure growth, as it is our own students who study and grow here, and later become part of the State’s work force in many capacities.”

Sharing that since his last visit in 2018 during an earlier edition of the Uni-Fest, all felt needs of the University represented to him have been fulfilled, which include construction of the rostrum and viewing galleries, a student activity centre, widening and carpeting of the road leading to campus and the soon-to-be commissioned water supply project, he said that the government will stand with the RGU at all times.

Responding to a four-point appeal of the RGU Students’ Union President Tagru Bai, the Chief Minister assured to take up the requirements on an immediate basis, including institution of a Gold Medal in the Department of History in honour of former Chief Minister late Dorjee Khandu, construction of a pedestrian pathway and cycling track, construction of a two-storeyed University Central Canteen as well as pathway illumination. He also asked the VC and stakeholders of the University to discuss and propose any additional requirement that it may have.

Elucidating on the responsibility of the RGU’s students, he said that youth have a major role to play in the State’s growth as they are the future leaders, policy makers and work force. In this, he said, technology is emerging as a game changer and is rapidly evolving, and newer opportunities are coming up. “So, one has to embrace technology and adapt it to our needs and leverage it for better result delivery, be it in academics, governance or business”, he said. Giving the example of the State govt’s own e-filing, e-cabinet and re-Vidhan projects, Khandu said that with the right intervention, technology can work wonders for development.

Further deliberating on the status of education in the State, Khandu said that the education sector needs a major push and re-structuring and that his government has been taking up many pragmatic and decisive steps to be able to deliver on better education. He said that there is a huge move to upgrade the school education services and infrastructure and also to strengthen higher education, in which the TRIHMS and the newly founded Arunachal University will have a major role.

He further said that recognising that the youth are the powerhouse of the future, it has been the government’s thrust to create opportunities for youth to showcase their talent and skills and for that it has been supporting various events in sports, music, dance, and the arts as well as a Start Up Mission to support young entrepreneurs.

Heralding the emergence of a new and vibrant Arunachal, on a path of great progress, he called upon the participating youth to think big in their vision for the future. “Only when you think big, can you achieve big things. We have to begin with creating goals for ourselves and work towards achieving those”, he said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha said that in no other State does the State government support a central university as much as the government of Arunachal does. “Arunachal is a wonderfully unique state, because whether it is issues of welfare of the faculty, or providing facilities for students to even ensuring the life of the University community is comfortable by way of projects like the water supply, roads or solar lighting, the Chief Minister has always been a good friend and benefactor of the RGU. In his last visit to the RGU campus in 2018, he had assured to deliver on all the 7 requests made to him. It is a matter of great joy to the University that not only has he ensured that those 7 projects get completed, but he has gone beyond that and supported more projects. We are deeply grateful to him for this”, the VC shared.

Calling on the students to immerse themselves fully into the 3-day event, he said that the UniFest, which is being held after a hiatus of 4 years due to the Covid pandemic and other constraints, is not only a space for mere participation or competitions but an occasion for bonhomie and for preparing them for the future. He called upon the participants to be prepared for any challenge and any obstacle at all times, whether be it in examinations or in real life.

RGU Registrar Dr. NT Rikam, Dean of Student’s Welfare Prof. Hui Tag and RGU Students’ Union President Tagru Bai also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various facets of the celebrations and the naming of the participating house teams after the State’s emblems- mithun, orchid, hollong and hornbill.

The highlight of the inaugural event was a wonderfully choreographed mega cultural presentation that showcased the linguistic and cultural diversity of the many tribes in the State, which still stand as one Arunachal.