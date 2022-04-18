Arunachal: 214 Km Foot March Protest for clean drinking water

ITANAGAR– ( By Geli Riba ) Sol Dodum, a Social Activists with his 4 companions started a foot March on 15th of April from Seppa to Itanagar, to protest against the failure of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department Seppa, East Kameng district for providing clean drinking water system in seppa town. The distance between Seppa and Itangar is 214 km and it’s been 4 days and 3 night of foot march.

Along the way people has join his foot march protest from pakke-kesang and papum pare district, today he will be reaching Itanagar and there he informed he have a permission from capital DM Talo Potom, to protest peacefully at Tennis Court itanagar.

Dodum said “ on 12th of April with the permission of Deputy commissioner Seppa, a peaceful protest rally was to be organized in Seppa, but in the morning some miscreants attacked my team members, and damaged my vehicle to prevent me from conducting a peaceful protest rally . An FIR was also lodged against the miscreants and four of them have been arrested so far” Dodum informed.

He informed that ” Section 144 of IPC imposed on my name by Seppa Deputy commissioner, which means I can’t roam around with people more than 3 or 4, or I can’t perform any protest, that is why I am marching towards Capital to louder my voice and fight against the corruption”. informed Dodum.

When he was asked about his demands he said “clean drinking water system in Seppa, is the myprimary demand, then immediate arrest of the miscreants, compensation for my property damaged, and proper investigation of corruption by PHE department, are the others main demands.