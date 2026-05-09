Arunachal: 212 Cases Settled in National Lok Adalat

ITANAGAR- The 2nd National Lok Adalat of 2026 was conducted across various subordinate courts in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, resulting in the disposal of 212 cases and settlement amounts exceeding ₹3.84 crore.

The programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar, as part of the nationwide alternative dispute resolution initiative aimed at reducing court pendency and promoting amicable settlement of disputes.

According to official information, 25 benches were constituted across different district and subordinate courts in the state, including the District and Sessions Courts of Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu, Yupia, Aalo and Basar, along with the Additional District and Sessions Court at Basar.

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Lok Adalat proceedings were also conducted in the courts of Chief Judicial Magistrates at Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, Changlang, Daporijo, Yupia and Aalo, as well as Judicial Magistrate First Class courts located in Tawang, Pangin, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Longding, Anini, Yupia, Namsai and Khonsa.

Officials stated that a total of 1,563 cases, including both pre-litigation and pending matters, were taken up during the one-day exercise. Out of these, 212 cases were successfully disposed of through mutual settlement and compromise mechanisms.

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The total settlement amount recorded during the Lok Adalat proceedings stood at ₹3,84,48,167.31.

Lok Adalat serves as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism where disputes are resolved amicably through mutual agreement between parties, without the need for prolonged litigation. Authorities noted that no court fee is charged when matters are referred to Lok Adalat, making it an accessible platform for dispute settlement.

Legal authorities said the exercise contributed to quicker dispute resolution and reinforced access to justice through conciliatory and informal legal processes.