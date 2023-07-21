Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

ITANAGAR– The Gauhati High Court has taken up a suo moto case of sexually abuse of 21 students by the warden of a residential school in Arunachal Pradesh.

Yumken Bagra, a warden of the Government residential school in Karo village in Shi-Yomi district, sexually assaulted and molested 21 children, during 2019 to 2022 in the school’s hostels.

Yumken Bagra, the accused, is out on bail, granted by the special court in Yupia. But after raising voice by the parents and civil society, the Gauhati High Court took a suo moto case on July 20 and fixed July 21 for its hearing.

This horrific incident was came to light after a complaint filed by a parent of two victim children in November 2022. The State Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous incident. After a detailed investigation, SIT found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by warden Yumken Bagra.

The accused warden Yumken Bagra has been charge-sheeted for aggravated penetrated assault/molestation and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and various other civil society organisations demanded exemplary punishment for the accused warden so that the poor parents of the state could regain trust to send their children to Government residential schools.

But as of now, all eyes are on the proceedings of the Guwahati High Court, as the hearing of the sensational case will start on July 21.