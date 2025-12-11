Arunachal: 21 labourers feared dead as truck falls into gorge in Anjaw

ANJAW- A major tragedy unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Anjaw district on Thursday when a truck carrying 21 daily-wage labourers from Assam plunged into a deep gorge along the precarious Hayuliang–Chaglagam road, leaving at least 21 people feared dead.

The accident occurred in the early hours near Chaglagam circle, a high-altitude, sparsely populated region close to the India–China border. The truck, reportedly transporting labourers from Tinsukia district, veered off a sharp bend and rolled hundreds of feet into a gorge. Poor visibility, weak road infrastructure and steep slopes complicated immediate rescue efforts.

By Thursday evening, rescue teams from the police, fire services and local administration had recovered 13 bodies from the wreckage. Search operations for the remaining victims continued late into the night and resumed at first light on Friday. Officials said the truck may have been carrying up to 22 individuals, including the driver.

The deceased, many of whom belonged to tea tribe and Adivasi communities, have been tentatively identified as, Budheswar Deep, Rahul Kumar, Samir Deep, Joon Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Ajay Manki, Bijay Kumar, Abhay Bhumij, Rohit Manki, Birendra Kumar, Agar Tanti, Dhiren Chetia, Rajani Naag, Deep Gowala, Ramchabak Sonar, Sonatan Naag, Sanjay Kumar, Karan Kumar, Jonas Munda.

Officials from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are coordinating the identification of bodies and contacting families. Most of the victims are believed to be migrant workers travelling for seasonal road and construction work in the border district.

Preliminary assessments suggest the driver may have lost control on a sharp curve, a recurring hazard on the region’s narrow and poorly maintained mountain roads. The area has long been known for fatal accidents due to lack of guardrails, unstable road shoulders, and sudden weather changes.

The incident again draws attention to the vulnerabilities faced by migrant labourers who often travel in overcrowded trucks along treacherous routes in Northeast India.

Authorities have ordered a detailed inquiry into the exact cause of the accident and assured that rescue operations will continue until every victim is accounted for.