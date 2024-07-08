Arunachal: 20 villages of Kurung Kumey district cut off from rest of state

ITANAGAR- As many as 20 villages, with a population over 5000 people, from Damin, Parsi Parlo and Panyasang administrative circles under Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh are reportedly cut off from the rest of the state, following incessant rain this week that triggered major flash floods and landslides.

This crisis has occurred mainly after a 52 metre long concrete bridge over the Kurung River was completely washed away due to the heavy rains and flash floods, officials said. Heavy rains over the past few weeks have washed away bridges and roads, leading to significant connectivity issues in these sensitive international border areas.

Administrators are facing major challenges for both restoration work and providing food grains, vegetables, medicines, essentials and fuel to the resident of these villages, in the coming days.

Although the administration has been trying to restore an alternate route, traveling through the road has become a risky affair due to heavy mudslides. Vehicles used for ferrying essentials are often getting stuck and have to be pulled out by using JCBs.

Meanwhile, the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey, Vishaka Yadav also got stuck in the mudslides on Sunday when she was out for an inspection. Yadav informed that the administration is facing a stiff challenge in restoration of road connectivity as rains had not stopped.

However, she informed that mobile connectivity, electricity and water supply have been restored in most parts.

She also stated that the BRO is assisting the administration in the restoration work. A Bailey Bridge has been sanctioned and work will start soon.

She also informed that the state civil aviation department and the IAF choppers had been requested to carry out sorties to drop essentials, which is subject to clearance of weather conditions.