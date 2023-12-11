Arunachal: 20 students beaten up in a school, children’s panel expresses anguish

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Monday expressed anguish over corporal punishment meted out to 20 children in a school in the state recently.

APSCPCR member secretary Khoda Rakhi who visited the school at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district during the day along with senior officials to inquire into the matter said the in-charge of the school should be arrested.

Also Read- APWWS shocked over Alleged Viral Video of beating a School Child at Itanagar School

During the inquiry, the team which included Seijosa additional deputy commissioner T R Tapu, sub-divisional police officer S C Norbu, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Nabam Petru, interacted with the victims as well as their parents.

A viral video emerged on Sunday featuring a child displaying visible bruises while recounting a harrowing encounter with a teacher in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kessang district.

Further investigation revealed that the child is a student of Patanjali Acharyakulam, in Goloso village of Seijosa, situated inside the mega herbal garden owned by Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

The team found that 20 students from Class 1 to 4, were subjected to physical abuse by the school in-charge Sadhvi Devkriti during class hours on December 7, Rakhi said in a statement, here.

According to Source, the Class I students being beaten for improper prayer chanting, while students in Classes II and III faced punishment for their apparent lack of proficiency in Sanskrit.

The secretary general of the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust which runs the school terminated the services of Sadhvi Devkriti on December 10.

Also Read- APWWS expresses Anguish over Julie Ruchi Lollen Murder Case

A joint team of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, All Pakke Kessang District Students Union, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, and concerned citizens also visited the school on Monday to enquire the incident.

An FIR has, meanwhile, been registered at the Seijosa Police Station under IPC sections 342, 323, and the Juvenile Justice Act section 75.

However the trust which runs the school has terminated the service of the in-charge, but the commission, however, has said that terminating the service is not enough. “She should be immediately arrested and booked under appropriate sections of law and awarded appropriate punishment,” the APSCPCR said in the statement.