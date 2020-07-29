Arunachal: 20 more found positive for Covid-19, in Itanagar Capital Region

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: A total of 1947 people were tested for the Covid 19 in Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Wednesday from which 20 people tested positive. The rapid response team conducted a 1499 test in 20 wards of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), where 12 positive cases were detected.

Briefing about it, the district medical officer (DMO) capital complex Dr Mandip Perme said 6 more positive cases were detected at state quarantine centre Lekhi and one each at Banderdewa check gate and TRIHMS testing centre.

The DMO also stated that till now not a single case has been reported from ward no. 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Itanagar since the start of antigen test on July 10. “As no positive case has been reported these 6 teams will be deployed in the areas where more cases have been reported in order to scale up the antigen tests,” said Dr Perme.

Further expressing concern over people staying in covid care centre (CCC) spreading wrong message about novel coronavirus, he appealed to such people to refrain from misguiding the citizens.

“The asymptomatic patients are kept in CCC so that they don’t spread viruses to others. It’s true they don’t face any health threat and do not need medicine for treatment. But they can become carriers and spread it to those people for whom covid might be fatal, especially the people already having existing health issues along with citizens above 60 years and children below10 years old,” added Dr Perme.

The serious patients are referred to TRIHMS, he informed. Further Dr Perme shared that random antigen testing of the citizens residing in the containment zone will be started soon. He urged them not to venture out of the containment zone.