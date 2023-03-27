Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

KHONSA- Two militants of the Niki Sumi-led faction of NSCN(K) have escaped from Khonsa jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district. Both the militants escaped after killing a security guard, Police informed on Monday. However, the search operation is going on to find them.

Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh said two militants, Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, lodged in the jail’s UTP cell, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired at him at around 5 pm on Sunday. After this they escaped from the jail.

Constable Bosai was shot in the stomach. Soon after being shot, he died on the way to a hospital in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Accused Kitnya, a resident of Kharsang in Changlang district, was an undertrial prisoner and accused Lowang, a resident of Borduria village in Tirap district, was serving his sentence for murder.

The spokesperson said that the search for the absconding prisoners is being led by the Tirap SP and the Commanding Officer of 6th Assam Rifles. Singh said that legal action has been initiated against those found derelict in duty.